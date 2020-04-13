Coronavirus: 14 Arrested for Defying Lockdown Orders in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Apr 13 (PTI) Fourteen people were arrested here for allegedly defying lockdown orders, police said on Monday.

Additional SP Daya Ram Saroj said the 14 people were arrested from different areas of the district.

Despite warnings and appeals from the police, these people were out on the streets in violation of the lockdown, Saroj said.

He said seven people were arrested from the Piparpur, five from Jagdishpur and two from Munshiganj area.

All the 14 were booked under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease) and 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule).

