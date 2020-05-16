Coronavirus: 2 Pune Returnees Test Positive in Bhandara

Bhandara, May 16 (PTI) Two elderly people who returned from Pune on Thursday have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bhandara in Maharashtra, a health official said.

The two are in the 60-65 age group and had gone to visit their children in Pune, he said.

"They have been admitted in the district general hospital here. Their reports arrived on Saturday," he added.

