Coronavirus: 5 Tablighi Jamaat Members Test Positive in Guj

Ahmedabad, Apr 10 (PTI) The Gujarat police on Friday identified three more persons who took part in a gathering of the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi last month, taking the count of attendees from the state to 130, and five members of the outfit tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said.

The event, held in Nizamuddin, was attended by over 9,000 people, including from foreign nations, and is being seen as one of the prime reasons for the virus spread as many of the participants, who tested positive later, fanned out across the country for missionary works.

"Three attendees were traced in Bhavnagar. An attendee who was traced earlier tested positive for coronavirus today," Gujarat Director General of Police Shivanand Jha said.

The number of Nizamuddin event attendees who have tested positive stands at 13 in the state.

Jha said four people who tested positive for the virus in Bharuch on Friday are from the Shura sub-sect of Tablighi Jamaat and hail from Tamil Nadu, though they did not attend last month's Nizamuddin event.

"These four are part of Shura sub-sect of Tablighis and did not attend the Nizamuddin event as it was organised for the Saad or Imarati sub-sect of the outfit. The four hail from Tamil Nadu. There are 1,095 Shura religious preachers from across India in Gujarat. Four have tested positive and the rest have been quarantined," he added.

