Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Cross 1,000 Mark; Death Toll Mounts to 19

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital mounted to 1069 on Saturday, with 166 fresh cases and five deaths being reported, according to Delhi government authorities.

Of the total cases, 712 are those who have been brought to facilities through special operations.

Government authorities had last month carried out measures to quarantine people who were related to the religious congregation that took place in Nizamuddin area in March.

By Friday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 903 including 14 deaths.

With five more fatalities reported, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has risen to 19.

Out of the total cases, 26 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, authorities said.

