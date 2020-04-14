Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Rise to 1510; Death Toll Stands at 28

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Monday rose to 1510, with 356 fresh cases and four deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.

Of the total cases, 1071 are those who have been brought to facilities through special operations.

Government authorities had last month carried out measures to quarantine people who were related to a religious congregation held in Nizamuddin area in March.

By Sunday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 1154 including 24 deaths.

With four more fatalities reported, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has jumped to 28.

Out of the total cases, 30 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, authorities said.

