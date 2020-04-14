Coronavirus Cases in TN Crosses 1,200 with 31 Testing Positive

Chennai, Apr 14 (PTI) After recording a spike in the past few days, Tamil Nadu reported a marginal dip in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with only 31 testing positive for the contagion while 81 people were discharged following recovery, a senior Health official said here.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 1,204 and out of the fresh cases, as many as 21 were linked to the the Jablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, one person had a history of inter-state travel and nine others were their contacts, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh told reporters here.

The state had reported 98 fresh cases on Monday, 106 on Sunday and 58 on Saturday. Among those who were confirmed to have been infected by the virus, five belonged to Chennai, taking the total number of cases in the city to 210.

Of the 31 infected, 15 were men and 16 women, Rajesh said.

