Coronavirus: Goa Procures 1,000 Thermal Guns for Govt Offices

Panaji, Apr 18 (PTI) Goa will get 1,000 thermal guns by Sunday to place at the entrance of government offices expected to open on April 20 to check people for coronavirus symptoms, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said.

He thanked the Union government for helping transport the guns to the coastal state.

"We are happy to announce 1000 thermal guns are procured by Health Ministry, Government of Goa. They will be airlifted and delivered to Goa by tomorrow. I am grateful to Government of India for their assistance in transporting these thermal guns," he tweeted.

