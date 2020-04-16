Coronavirus: Haryana to Launch Door-to-door Screening of People

Chandigarh, Apr 16 (PTI) Amid a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, the Haryana government has decided to launch a door-to-door screening of people.

State Health Minister Anil Vij said under the initiative, department teams will visit every household and examine “each person”.

If symptoms of COVID-19 are found, their samples will be taken for testing, Vij said here on Thursday.

So far, 214 coronavirus cases, including two deaths, have been reported from the state. The number includes 24 foreigners who tested positive for the infection in the state.

About the measures taken to check the pandemic, Vij said they have decided to hire retired doctors on contract for one year.

So far, 197 doctors have joined duty, he said.

On the issue of a private doctor in Panchkula allegedly having failed to inform the Health Department about a coronavirus patient, who along with eight members of his family tested positive for the virus, Vij said he has directed to file an FIR for negligence.

The FIR will be filed under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, he said, adding that it was the duty of private doctors to give information about COVID-19 patients to the administration.

He, however, said they have written to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) that in view of the prevailing situation, private doctors should be asked to open their clinics so that the general public can be treated for other diseases.

Commenting on the coronavirus cases in the state, he said, “Had there not been a spike in the number of cases due to the Tablighi Jamaat members, the state would have been in a much better position today as far as the fight against Covid-19 is concerned."

He said of the 149 active cases in the state at present, 122 are linked to the Jamaat members.

Vij said the areas declared as containment zones in Haryana have been completely sealed and directions have been given to provide essential items in these areas so that people do not face any kind of problem. PTI SUN VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)