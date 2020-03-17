Coronavirus: Krishna District Collector Reviews Preparedness at Gannavaram Airport

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): In the wake of the coronavirus crisis, Krishna District Collector A. Md. Imtiyaz reviewed the preparedness taken by officials at Gannavaram airport for screening.The District Collector supervised the medical camp set up at the airport.Speaking to media persons, Imtiyaz informed that precautionary measures have been taken at the airport to contain the spread of coronavirus."Medical tests are being held for the passengers coming from outside India," he said.Imtiyaz further said that a special medical officer has been appointed at the airport and added that people of Krishna district need not panic about the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

