Coronavirus: Latest Updates on COVID-19 from Across the World

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.

9.32 pm

Five stray cats caught from a COVID-19 ward of Kasargod general hospital die, prompting officials to send organs of the animals for detailed examination in Thiruvananthapuram.

9.15 pm

The total number of coronavirus infections in Gujarat shoot up to 262, death toll rose to 17 with the addition of one more fatality.

8.49 pm

Don't mention Nizamuddin Markaz in bulletins on COVID-19: Delhi Minorities Commission to health dept

8.44 pm

An elderly man died and 47 new coronavirus cases surfaced in Rajasthan, taking the COVID-19 count to 430.

8.43 pm

Maharashtra records 229 new COVID-19 cases, count rises to 1,364 and 25 deaths

8.26 pm

3 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Haryana, total cases rise to 156.

8.19 pm

The Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 in a meeting on Thursday discussed the containment and management plans for the novel coronavirus

8.19 pm

Eight new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Jharkhand in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 13

8.16 pm

Over 200 new coronaviruscases found in Maharashtra, count rises to 1,346.

8.16 pm

Cops thrash two junior doctors in Bhopal, probe ordered.

8.04 pm

A 80-year old woman from Gadag district becomes the sixth COVID-19 related fatality in Karnataka; 16 new cases reported in state, tally rises to 197.

7.58 pm

Lufthansa group's SWISS airline says it is conducting a special flight from Delhi to Zurich to repatriate Swiss citizens and other European nationals.

7.53 pm

As many as 96 people in Tamil Nadu test positive for COVID-19, majority of them returnees from Tablighi jamat event in Delhi.

7.40 pm

Punjab witnesses spike in COVID-19 cases with 24 more people contracting the infection, pushing total count to 130 in the state.

7.39 pm

A 70-year-old coronavirus patient died while three new cases of the infection were found in Mumbai's Dharavi, one of the biggest slums in Asia.

7.27 pm

Death rate due to coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh stands at 7.50 per cent, which is more than double the national COVID-19 fatality rate of 3.25 per cent

7.27 pm

Kerala set to become first state in country to commence convalescent plasma therapy to treat critically ill COVID-19 cases on trial basis.

7.27 pm

Three more coronavirus patients die in Pune, taking toll in district to 21.

7.18 pm

Death toll due to coronavirus rises to 169 and number of cases climb to 5,865 in the country, registering an increase of 591 cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours,

7.14 pm

Tata Sky, Airtel DTH to air HRD Ministry's educational Swayam Prabha channels during lockdown.

6.50 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges people to download the 'Aarogya Setu' mobile application.

6.46 pm

One more person tests positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to four.

6.43 pm

Record 16.6 million people have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus.

6.42 pm

India and Russia deliberate on the fast evolving global situation arising out of the coronavirus.

6.35 pm

As almost all commercial passenger aircraft in India have been grounded due to COVID-19 lockdown, aviation regulator DGCA issued guidelines for their storage and subsequent return to service.

6.11 pm

Biocon Ltd Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says it is "impractical" to implement the Supreme Court's order to make all coronavirus tests free.

6.10 pm

Ahmedabad remains the worst-hit by coronavirus in Gujarat with 50 fresh cases, the highest-ever in a day, taking total number of infections to 133.

6.09 pm

The Federal Reserve announces another series of financing facilities to provide USD 2.3 trillion to support the US economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

5.56 pm

Two more coronavirus positive patients detected in Noida and one in Greater Noida, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 63.

5.53 pm

Goa government decides not to allow around 100 seafarers to enter the state in view of the coronavirus threat after they requested for disembarkment from their ship

5.52 pm

Biotech entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says actual coronavirus cases in the country will be at least four times the reported count.

5.49 pm

A top official and a health worker at a state-run hospital in West Bengal's Howrah district test positive for COVID-19.

