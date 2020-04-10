Coronavirus: Maha Seeks Nod for Testing Labs in 5 Districts

Mumbai, Apr 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday sough the Union government's permission to start coronavirus testing laboratories in Nanded, Jalna, Aurangabad, Latur and Amravati districts in the state.

He made the demand during a meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan through video conferencing, officials said.

Tope said the rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra was a cause of concern, and demanded that the Centre provide more PPE kits and N-95 masks.

He also demanded that companies in the state making medical equipment be given certification quickly so that they can start manufacturing these products.

