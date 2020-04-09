Coronavirus: One More Tests Positive in Ladakh, Total Cases Reach 4

Leh, Apr 9 (PTI) One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to four, a senior government official said on Thursday.

Commissioner Secretary (Health) Rigzin Samphel said the patient is from Choshot Yokma area of Leh, which has now been notified as a 'containment area' by the district administration.

Of the nine results which came today, one is positive, Samphel said, adding that Leh and Kargil districts have two positive cases each.

The woman had gone on a pilgrimage to Iran. She had returned to India on March 21 and reached Leh on March 27, he said.

All those who came in her contact are being tracked, Samphel said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)