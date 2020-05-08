Coronavirus Pandemic is an Eye-opener for All: UP Chief Minister

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the coronavirus pandemic "is an eye-opener for all" and stressed the importance of self-discipline to face the challenge.He made the remarks in a video conference with Buddhist monks on the occasion of Buddha Purnima."The world is currently battling the coronavirus pandemic but it is an eye-opener for all. When people are being forced to stay indoors, during this time we all must understand the importance of self-discipline," said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.He said coronavirus has been one of the biggest diseases to plague the world.Citing the example of the USA with regards to the outbreak of coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh CM said that India is in a "much better position" due to quick action taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."It is by taking timely decisions that we have achieved a great deal of success in fighting with the coronavirus. The death toll in our country too is also less."Drawing comparisons with the COVID-19 scenarios in European countries, he said that the state has 1,800 active cases at present. "This is because of the contributions of the people of Uttar Pradesh towards the country's fight against the coronavirus. They followed the rules of the lockdown and self-discipline judiciously," Adityanath said. (ANI)

