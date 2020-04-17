Coronavirus: Piaggio Vehicles Provides Safety Gears, Infra Support to Govt Hospital in Pune

Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) Piaggio Vehicles India on Friday said it will set up an isolation centre in Baramati of Maharshtra, besides providing safety gears and installing sanitisation infrastructure at the government-run Sasoon Hospital in Pune as part of its multiple initiatives for the fight against COVID-19.

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), which is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Italian auto major, Piaggio Group, has its manufacturing facility in Baramati district.

For the safety of the health workers and to create awareness about how to fight against COVID-19, PVPL in association with an NGO is providing infrastructure support to Pune's Sassoon Government hospital.

Under this initiative, PVPL is providing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and installing sanitisation infrastructure at the hospital, the company said in a release.

Besides, the company is also arranging free supplies of ration kits to nearly 1,000 migrant labourers in the Baramati MIDC area through the local administration and also to the migrants in the construction sector, to ensure basic food security for a month.

The company is also closely working with the local government authorities of Baramati and supporting them to fight coronavirus pandemic, the release said adding PVPL is also setting up an isolation centre.

PVPL has also started procuring medical equipment like ECG machines, ICY beds, Pulse Oximeter, and PPE kits required for the isolation center, it added.

"In these exceptionally difficult times we stand with the government to provide our relentless support. This is an unparalleled crisis that needs cooperation and support from all of us as a community," Diego Graffi, MD & CEO, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, said in the release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)