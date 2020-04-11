Coronavirus Toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

World. (File Image)

Paris, Apr 11 (AFP) The worldwide number of fatalities from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 103,141 on Saturday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT from official sources.

More than 1,700,760 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 341,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are only testing the most serious cases.

Italy, which recorded its first death in late February, has had the most fatalities with 18,849 from 147,577 infections.

The toll in the United States is not far behind with 18,777 deaths, and it has most infections in the world with 501,615.

Spain has recorded 16,353 fatalities from 161,852 infections. France has reported 13,197 deaths and 124,869 infections followed by Britain with 8,958 deaths and 73,758 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 3,339 deaths and 81,953 cases, with 77,525 recoveries. It reported just three new deaths and 46 new cases since 1900 GMT Friday.

Europe has listed 871,047 cases and 71,335 deaths to date, the US and Canada together have 523,661 cases with 19,356 deaths, Asia 133,597 cases and 4,718 deaths, the Middle East 95,005 cases and 4,632 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 56,888 cases with 2,344 deaths, Africa 12,884 cases with 692 deaths and Oceania 7,687 cases with 64 deaths. (AFP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)