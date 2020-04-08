Coronavirus Toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

World. (File Image)

Paris, Apr 8 (AFP) The worldwide number of fatalities from the novel coronavirus rose to 82,726 on Wednesday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT from official sources.

More than 1,438,290 declared cases have been registered in 192 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 275,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are only testing the most serious cases.

Since 1900 GMT Tuesday, 2,584 new deaths and 41,107 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The United States recorded the most new deaths over that period, with 890. It was followed by Spain, with 757 new recorded deaths.

France and Italy, two other countries hit hard by the virus, will update their figures later Wednesday.

Italy, which recorded its first death in late February, has had the most fatalities with 17,127, as well as 135,586 infections and 24,392 recoveries.

Spain has recorded 14,555 fatalities and 146,690 infections.

The death toll in the United States is now the third highest, at 12,911 for 399,929 infections -- the highest number of cases in the world.

France has reported 10,328 deaths and 109,069 infections, followed by Britain with 6,159 deaths and 55,242 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 3,333 deaths and 81,802 cases, with 77,279 recoveries.

Since 1900 GMT Tuesday, Barbados, Belize and the US Virgin Isles have announced their first coronavirus-linked deaths.

Europe has listed 750,276 cases and 58,627 deaths to date, the US and Canada together have 417,740 cases with 13,309 deaths, Asia 125,215 cases and 4,395 deaths, the Middle East 88,158 cases and 4,234 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 39,297 cases with 1,570 deaths, Africa 10,605 cases with 537 deaths and Oceania 7,000 cases with 54 deaths. (AFP)

