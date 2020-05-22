COVID-19: 10 Test Positive Since Thur Night, Gondia Count 33

Gondia, May 22 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Gondia in Maharashtra reached 33 after seven people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Thursday night and three on Friday, an official said.

The number of active cases is 32 as one person was discharged after recovery, he added.

All 32 are admitted in the COVID Care Centre set up in the Gondia district sports complex, he said.

