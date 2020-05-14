COVID-19: 15 New Cases Detected in Nashik; Tally Reaches 758

Nashik, May 14 (PTI) As many as 15 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Thursday, taking the tally to 758 here, a district official said.

Of the 758 cases, 593 were reported from Malegaon, 41 from Nashik city and 94 from other parts of the district, the official said.

At least 30 patients from outside the district were undergoing treatment Nashik, he added.

Swab reports of 15 persons came out positive for coronavirus on Thursday, rising the count of active cases in the district to 266, an official release from the district administration stated.

While the toll in the district stands at 33, as many as 459 have recovered from the deadly infection.

Till date, 6,510 swab samples had been sent for testing, of which 5,523 came out negative, 750 were positive and reports of 237 reports were pending.

"We have almost reached the end of swab pendency. Over 150 samples are tested every day at Dr Vasantrao Pawar Medical College Hospital and Research Centre," district collector Suraj Mandhare said.

