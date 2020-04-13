COVID-19: 2 Test Positive in Nashik, Count Reaches 35

Nashik, Apr 13 (PTI) Two people tested positive on Monday in Nashik in Maharashtra for the novel coronavirus taking the district's COVID-19 count to 35, health officials said.

While one patient hails from Malegaon, the other is from Sinnar taluka here, an official said.

"The man from Malegaon is a relative of a COVID-19 patient. The person from Sinnar had travelled to Malegaon with his wife and son last week. Six members of his family are in isolation for the past two day," he added.

The man's native Pathre and three adjoining villages, in Sinnar taluka, have been sealed and contact tracing was underway, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)