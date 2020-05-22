COVID-19: 2 Test Positive, Latur Count Reaches 73

Latur, May 22 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Latur in Maharashtra reached 73 on Friday after two people tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said.

While one case was of man from Labour Colony locality here with a travel history to Bidar in neighbouring Karnataka, the other was from hotspot Udgir, said Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical Science Institute head of virology Dr Vijay Chincholkar.

The number of active cases in the district is 35 as 36 people have been discharged and two have died of the infection, he said.

