COVID-19: 217 Foreign-returned Complete Quarantine in HP's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Apr 13 (PTI) As many as 217 people who returned to Himachal's Hamirpur district from coronavirus-hit countries have completed their mandatory isolation period, said an official on Monday.

Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said 295 people had come from the coronavirus-affected countries, of which 217 completed the quarantine.

Seventy-eight people are still under observation, he added.

The DC said no landlord in the district can demand rent from tenants till the COVID-19 pandemic is completely brought under control.

This order has been issued as per guidelines of the Union government, he said, adding that tenants can also not be evicted.

"The violation of these orders is a punishable offense, for which the landlord can be sentenced to two years of imprisonment and fine," he said.

