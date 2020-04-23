COVID-19: 32 People Flee Shelter Home for Needy in Northwest Delhi, Case Registered

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Delhi Police has registered a case against 32 people who fled a temporary shelter, meant for the needy during the lockdown, in northwest district's Mukherjee Nagar area, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, of the 135 people sheltered in a government school, which has been turned into a shelter for the needy, 32 have fled.

A complaint was received from the school staff on April 21 stating that in total 32 people have fled on different dates amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)