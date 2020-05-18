COVID-19: 5 New Cases on Mon, Bhandara Count Reaches 8

Bhandara, May 18 (PTI) Five COVID-19 cases were detected in Bhandara in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the district's count to eight.

Of the five cases, one is a 19-year-old boy who returned from Nashik while the four others came from Pune to Sakoli here.

The teen had travelled in a truck and had entered the district without a valid e-pass.

"The boy's contacts in the truck are being traced," he added.

The district's first COVID-19 patient was 45-year-old woman who tested positive on April 27.

