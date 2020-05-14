COVID-19: 68 Fresh Cases in AP, Tally Reaches 2,205

Amaravati(AP), May 14 (PTI) As many as 68 fresh COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Andhra Pradesh, where the total number of infections rose to 2,205 while one death due to the virus was reported, taking the toll in the state to 48, health department said on Thursday.

A state government bulletin said out of 68 new cases, 32 patients were from other states resulting in a net of 2,100 cases from AP.

In the last 24 hours, one person died in Kurnool due to the disease, it said.

So far, 1,192 people have been discharged after the treatment in the state.

Of the fresh cases, Nellore district reported 15, nine in Chitoor, five in Guntoor, two each in Kadapa, Krishna and Srikakulam districts, while one in West Godavari.

Thirty two cases were from other states.

Out of the total cases reported, 21 were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai.

Samples of 9,256 people were tested and 50 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the government is in the process of recruiting 550 doctors to work in COVID-19 designated hospitals across the state.

