COVID-19 Active Cases Rise to 461, Toll at 20 in West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 26 (ANI): The number of active cases of COVID-19 rose to 461 in West Bengal while the toll stands at 20, state's Health Department said on Sunday.In a media bulletin, the Health Department said that so far 105 patients have been discharged after being cured of COVID-19 in the state.According to the bulletin, at present, 21,288 people are under home observation or surveillance and 39,774 have completed surveillance. So far 10,893 samples have been tested for COVID-19, said the bulletin. (ANI)

