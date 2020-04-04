COVID-19: AIFF Supports FIFA's Decision to Postpone U-17 Women's World Cup

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): All India Football Federation and Local Organising Committee on Saturday supported FIFA's decision to postpone the U-17 Women's World Cup in India due to COVID-19."The All India Football Federation and Local Organising Committee are supportive of the decision by FIFA to postpone FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. We agree that this has been made with the highest regard for public health, and the participating teams, host cities, staff, and visiting fans, and keeps the best interests of everyone in mind," the AIFF and LOC said in an official statement."We were, of course, looking forward to hosting the tournament in November this year, but at the same time, we are mindful of all those around the world and in our country potentially impacted by our decisions," it added.The FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup was slated to be held in India from November 2-21 in five cities -- Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati.But FIFA-Confederations Working Group recommended postponing the tournament looking at the coronavirus scare.This recommendation came in the first meeting of the FIFA Confederation's COVID-19 working group, which was recently established to deal with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic."To postpone the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup Panama/Costa Rica 2020 - originally scheduled for August/September 2020 - and the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 - originally scheduled for November 2020. New dates will be identified," FIFA said in an official statement.The coronavirus pandemic has forced many tournaments to be postponed. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 has also been pushed to next year. (ANI)

