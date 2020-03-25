COVID-19: AIIMS to Start Teleconsultation Facility for Chronic Patients

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here will start a teleconsultation facility for chronic patients in order to reduce the crowds in the hospital. It is necessitated in the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak. "AIIMS is going to start a teleconsultation facility. Our follow-up patients can consult doctors through telephone. Several patients had appointments that are now cancelled. Chronic patients can consult doctors through this facility," Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS Delhi told ANI."This will be rolled out in a day or two. Every department will have some doctors who will resolve the health-related issues of the follow-up patients," he added. (ANI)

