COVID-19: American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of Season

Washington, D.C. [USA], May 12 (ANI): As the world continues to grapple with coronavirus pandemic, the American Hockey League (AHL) has cancelled the remainder of the 2019-2020 season."After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions," said AHL President and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews in an official statement."The League's operational focus has turned towards actively preparing for the 2020-21 season," he added.The points table which was frozen on March 12, 2020, will be sorted by points percentage and statistics to determine league awards for the 2019-20 season."The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21," Andrews further stated.The coronavirus pandemic has forced many tournaments to be postponed. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 have also been pushed to next year. (ANI)

