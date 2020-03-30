COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh Guv Pledges One-month Salary to PM-CARES Fund

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Monday pledged his one-month salary to the PM-CARES Fund and Rs 1 lakh to the State Relief Fund as contributions for the fight against COVID-19, which has affected more than 1000 people in the country. "In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, I have decided to contribute one month's salary to the PM- CARES Fund, as a humble gesture. And as a responsibility towards my state, I have decided to donate Rs 1 lakh to the AP State CM Relief Fund," Harichandan said in a televised appeal."Entire humanity is experiencing the crisis of the COVID-19 calamity. It is essential that each and every citizen remains alert and cautious," he added.The Governor also asked the people of the state to take the utmost precautions to fight the deadly virus and asked them to oblige the lockdown and to maintain social distance for their own safety.Backing Prime Minister Modi's decision for a nationwide lockdown, he said: "After assessing the situation on the ground and to prevent the potential risk of further spread of the coronavirus, PM Modi announced complete lockdown throughout the country for 21 days beginning from the midnight of March 24."He also appealed to the people to contribute to the country's effort to combat coronavirus, saying that "the fund will go a long way in mitigating the emergency situation posed by COVID-19 and to help the poor and needy people in these difficult times." (ANI)

