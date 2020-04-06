COVID-19: Apple is Donating 20 Million Masks, Making Face Shields for Medical Workers

California [USA], April 6 (ANI): Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the company has sourced face masks through its supply chain, which will be provided to frontline respondents to COVID-19 crisis. In an official tweet, Cook wrote that the company has sourced over 20 million masks and it is working with suppliers to design, produce, and ship face shields for medical workers.In the accompanying video, he said that Apple is working closely with governments to ensure the masks and shields are donated to places of greatest need. Apple plans on shipping over one million face shields by the end of this week. (ANI)

