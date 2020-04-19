COVID-19: Aurangabad Count Reaches 30, 6 Discharged on Sunday

Aurangabad, Apr 19 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 patients in Aurangabad in Maharashtra reached 30 after a man tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, health officials said.

They said a girl who was born on Saturday to a COVID- 19 patient has tested negative for the infection.

"We discharged six persons, including a seven-year-old child, on Sunday. The number of people who have recovered from the infection stands at eight in the district. We now have 22 active cases," an official said.

