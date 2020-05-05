COVID-19: Bangladesh Cricket Board Offers Grocery Essentials for Distribution Among Needy

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): As the world continues to grapple with coronavirus pandemic, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) handed over grocery items and soaps to the clubs under the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis in order to provide assistance for needy."As part of the Bangladesh Cricket Board's assistance for people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, packs containing grocery items and soaps were handed over to the clubs under the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) yesterday (Sunday, 03 May) for distributing," the BCB tweeted.Many sporting events across the globe have been affected by the COVID-19 and as a preventive measure all the upcoming tournaments/competitions are either postponed or cancelled.Earlier in April, the Australia tour of Bangladesh was postponed due to the persisting coronavirus threat. Australia were due to play the Tests in Chattogram and Dhaka between June 11 to 23.Prior to that, the Cricket Ireland and BCB had agreed to postpone the seven-match men's series which was scheduled to be played in May 2020. The tour involved four T20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals. (ANI)

