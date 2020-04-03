COVID-19 Cases Globally Witness Highest Single-day Hike

World. (File Image)

Washington D.C. [US], April 3 (ANI): The world witnessed the highest single-day hike of new coronavirus cases on Thursday with 80,600 new cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.Out of 80,600, 30,100 cases are from the US, The Hill reported quoting the university.The US is the new epicentre with over 245,000 confirmed cases of the virus, which is the highest in the world. As of Friday morning, more than 6,000 Americans died from the COVID-19.Italy has the highest toll from the coronavirus in the world. There have been 13,915 deaths in the European country from the virus, which first emerged in China.Meanwhile, India has reported 2,301 coronavirus cases in the country. Total fatalities in the country from the virus stands at 56.According to the WHO daily situation report, Europe has confirmed 5,03,006 cases, which accounts for more than half of global cases. The continent has recorded over 33,000 deaths.Globally, the number of people infected with the coronavirus surpassed one million on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Of these, more than 53,000 have died. (ANI)

