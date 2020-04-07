COVID-19 Cases in Delhi Rise to 550; Death Toll Climbs to 9: Authorities

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday climbed to 550, with 25 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.

Of the total cases, 331 are related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place in Nizamuddin area here in March, they said.

By Monday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 525, including seven deaths.

Out of the total cases, 20 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, the authorities said.

