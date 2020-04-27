COVID-19 Cases in Haryana Reach 299

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 27 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 cases (including 14 Italian Nationals) stands at 299 now, said Health Department, Haryana on Monday. Of the total cases, 205 have been discharged. Three deaths have been reported till now in the state. The total number of active cases in Haryana are 91 as of now, said the Health Department.Earlier in the day, Faridabad administration has confirmed a total of 46 COVID-19 positive cases in the district.(ANI)

