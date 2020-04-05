COVID-19 Cases in Jammu and Kashmir Rise to 106

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 5 (ANI): With 14 more people having tested positive for coronavirus in the Valley, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 106 in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday."14 new cases have been reported in the Kashmir Division. The total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir is now 106. Active cases in Kashmir are 82 and 18 in Jammu," said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), J-K.According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 3,374 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in India till now. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)