COVID-19 Cases in Jammu and Kashmir Stand at 546

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 27 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir has reported a total of 546 positive cases of COVID-19, including 375 active cases, Department of Information and Public Relation, Jammu and Kashmir, informed in a media bulletin on Monday.The bulletin informed that of the total cases, 58 were reported from Jammu and 488 from Kashmir.27 people have recovered today. With this 164 people have recovered so far in the Union Territory. The death toll due to COVID-19 in J&K stands at 7.A total of 50,625 people have completed their surveillance period and 9,984 people are under home surveillance. (ANI)

