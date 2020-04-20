COVID-19 Cases in JK Reach 368

Srinagar, Apr 20 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 368 as 14 more persons tested positive for the coronavirus in the union territory on Monday, officials said.

"Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported today and all from Kashmir," government spokesman Rohit Kansal said.

He said the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now risen to 368.

While 55 of these cases were detected in Jammu division, 313 were from Kashmir division.

More than 60,000 people have been kept under surveillance including those who are either in government established quarantine facilities or in home isolation.

“Till date 60,419 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance which include 6,071 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 285 in hospital isolation, 252 in hospital quarantine and 25,692 under home surveillance. Besides, 28,114 persons have completed their surveillance period,” the officials said.

