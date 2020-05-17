COVID-19 Cases in Pune Cross 4,000-mark; Death Toll 206

Pune, May 17 (PTI) With 223 new detections, the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Pune district mounted to 4,018 on Sunday and that of fatalities to 206 with 11 more people succumbing to the viral infection, a Health official said.

"Of the 223 new cases, 209 were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, eight in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad and six in rural areas," he said.

The numbers of patients in PMC, Pimpri Chinchwad and rural areas now stand at 3,517,199 and 302, respectively, the official added.

