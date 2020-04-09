COVID-19: CIL Donates Rs 71 Lakh to ISKCON, Food for 3,500 People Daily

Kolkata, Apr 9 (PTI) Coal India Limited on Thursday extended a helping hand to ISKCON's Kolkata centre by donating Rs 71 lakh and sponsoring food for 3,500 people daily in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The amount will be used to provide 6,000 affected families with ration packets consisting five kg rice, three kg potatoes, one kg dal, one kg sugar, one kg salt and one soap, vice-president of ISKCON Kolkata centre Radharaman Das said.

The area covered till now is Sonagachi, Kalighat, Dakshineswar, Ramgarh, Lake Gardens, Ultadanga, Gouribari, Central, Park Circus, Raja Bazar and many other places in and around Kolkata.

"In addition to this, they have also sponsored one time food for 3,500 people daily till the lockdown period of April 14," Das said.

"The Kolkata Police is also helping ISKCON to distribute the food and the ration to difficult areas," he said.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has also partnered in ISKCON-Kolkata's relief initiative by enabling them to feed 10,000 people as the city centre is feeding more than 20,000 daily.

On a pan-India basis, ISKCON is feeding more than five lakh people daily with the help of their 19 kitchens, Das claimed.

"The ISKCON Kolkata is reaching all people in desperate need and the monks of ISKCON Kolkata are themselves cooking the food and also distributing it," Das said.

"Nobody from outside is allowed inside the ISKCON kitchen at Gurusaday road to avoid any type of contamination," he added.

