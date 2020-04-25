COVID-19: Cricket West Indies Postpones Test Tour of England

St. John's [Antigua], April 25 (ANI): The Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Friday (local time) postponed the England tour as coronavirus continue to rage.West Indies were scheduled to play three Tests from June 4 to June 29 but the tour was postponed as a result of the uncertainty for the safe resumption of cricket in England."We continue to be in regular dialogue with the ECB on when and how we might be able to rearrange the Test Series. Clearly playing in June is now not possible and we will continue our discussions with the ECB and other Internationals Boards on trying to find new dates," said Johnny Grave Chief Executive Officer of CWI in an official statement."Our respective Medical Teams are beginning to discuss how this series could be played whist guaranteeing the health and safety of our players and support team. We will be as flexible as we can without compromising the safety of our team," he added.According to CWI, the tour is likely to be held between July and September.On April 24, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had said that no professional cricket will be played in England and Wales until July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Earlier, the two boards had also postponed the planned West Indies U19 tour of England due to scheduling clashes. (ANI)

