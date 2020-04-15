COVID-19: Daily Wagers in Varsity Donate Rs 64,000 to CM Fund

Aurangabad, Apr 15 (PTI) Nearly 160 daily wage workers of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) donated their one-day income towards the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the COVID-19 fight.

These workers are members of the Rajarshi Shahu Daily Wage Workers' Association. President of the association, Punam Salampure, handed over a cheque of Rs 64,000 to BAMU Vice- Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole.

Besides, the security agency working for the university also donated Rs 11,000 towards the CM relief fund, the association said in a press release.

