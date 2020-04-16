COVID-19: DC, SP, Jt Director of Health Told to Stay in Home Quarantine

Guwahati/Morigaon, Apr 16 (PTI) The Deputy Commissioner, SP and joint director of health of Morigaon have been asked to stay in home quarantine as they were in contact with the two persons who tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Two persons of Lahorighat in Morigaon district tested positive on Thursday today taking the total confirmed cases in the state to 34, including one dead, the minister said.

Deputy Commissioner Rituraj Bora, Superintendent of Police Swapnil Deka and Joint Director(Health) Rohini Borkotoky have been asked by the health department to quarantine themselves with immediate effect.

A group of local journalists who also met the duo at the Lahorighat Model Hospital have also been quarantined, a health official of Morigaon said.

The two new patients who tested positive on Thursday are both secondary contacts of persons who attended the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz, the minister had tweeted in the evening.

The cumulative number of patients in Assam now stands at 34, which include one dead and five patients who have been cured, he said. Thirty-three of the 34 patients in the state are related to the Jamaat event.

Three persons were released on Thursday from Goalpara Civil Hospital and two others on Wednesday from Sonapur District Hospital.

Twenty-eight patients are currently undergoing treatment in the state along with another patient from Nagaland who tested positive in Guwahati Medical College Hospital.

