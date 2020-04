COVID-19: Death Toll in Country Rises to 124, Number of Cases to 4,789

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The death toll in the country due to novel coronavirus rose to 124 and the number of cases climbed to 4,789 on Tuesday, registering an increase of 508 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 4,312, as many as 352 people were cured and discharged and one has migrated to another country, it stated. The total number of cases include 66 foreign nationals.

According to the ministry's data updated at 6 PM, 13 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Four deaths were reported from Madhya Pradesh, three from Maharashtra, three from Rajasthan and one each from Gujarat, Odisha and Punjab.

Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths so far at 48, followed by Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh at 13 each, Telangana, Punjab and Delhi seven each and Tamil Nadu with five fatalities.

Karnataka has registered four deaths so far, while West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have recorded three fatalities each. Two deaths each have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala. Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana have reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry's data.

However, a PTI tally based on the figures reported by the states directly showed at least 143 deaths across the country, while the number of confirmed cases reached 4,998. Of them, 414 have been cured and discharged.

There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures compared to the numbers announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to the states.

The highest number of confirmed cases are from Maharashtra at 868, followed by Tamil Nadu at 621 and Delhi with 576 cases. Telengana has reported 364 cases followed by Kerala at 327 COVID-19 cases.

Uttar Pradesh has 305 cases, Rajasthan 288 cases and Andhra Pradesh reported 266 coronavirus cases.

Novel coronavirus cases have risen to 229 in Madhya Pradesh, 175 in Karnataka and 165 in Gujarat. Jammu and Kashmir has 116 cases, West Bengal and Punjab have 91 positive patients each while Haryana has 90 cases and Odisha reported 42 coronavirus cases.

Thirty-two people were infected with the virus in Bihar while Uttarakhand has 31 patients and Assam 26. Chandigarh has 18 cases, Ladakh 14 and Himachal Pradesh 13 cases.

Ten cases each have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Chhattisgarh each. Goa has reported seven COVID-19 infections, followed by Puducherry with five cases.

Jharkhand has reported four cases and Manipur two. Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported one case of the infection each.

"State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," the ministry said on its website.

