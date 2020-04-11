COVID-19: Delhi Chief Secretary Asks DCPs to Ensure Security of Health Professional

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Saturday directed the city's deputy commissioners of police to provide sufficient security to healthcare personnel treating COVID-19 patients in their respective areas.

An official said that the chief secretary also directed the DCPs to extend police security to the doctors and other medical staff visiting colonies to conduct screening of people.

The move comes after the Supreme Court directed the Centre and state governments to ensure sufficient security to the healthcare personnel at the frontline of the country's coronavirus response.

The official said that the chief secretary has warned of strict action for the violation of the Supreme Court order.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also warned of strict action against those misbehaving with healthcare personnel in the city.

Recently, two women resident doctors of the Safdarjung Hospital were assaulted following rumours that they are "spreading COVID-19" in the Gautam Nagar area.

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital mounted to 1,069 on Saturday, with 166 fresh cases and five deaths being reported.

