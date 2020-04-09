COVID-19: Delhi University Postpones Practical, Written Exams

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The Delhi University on Thursday postponed practical and written exams till further notice.

In a notification, it said the datesheets issued in the regard stand withdrawn and fresh dates will be notified soon.

The varsity has postponed exams of School of Open Learning, regular colleges and Non-Collegiate Women's Board (NCWEB).

The university is shut till April 14 in view of the nationwide lockdown.

