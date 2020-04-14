COVID-19 Fight: NMDC Offers Free Food to Police, Other Staff at Ballari

Hyderabad, Apr 14 (PTI): NMDC Ltd's Donimalai Iron Ore Mines Complex is distributing food to police personnel, ASHA workers and paramedical staff at Ballari district in Karnataka as part of the ongoing fight to check coronavirus spread, the state-owned miner said on Tuesday.

NMDC has tied up with the Akshaya Patra Foundation for this "Annadanam" initiative through which over 35,000 personnel who were involved in the containment activities were distributed free food, an official release said.

The personnel are provided wholesome breakfast, lunch and dinner from April 1 and is being done on a continuous basis, NMDC said.

"The Donimalai Iron Ore Mines Complex of NMDC is always at the forefront of this exercise and had earlier contributed Rs 60 lakh to the District Administration, Ballari for implementation of improved treatment and preventive measures at the District Hospital, now designated as a COVID- 19 Hospital," it said.

NMDC has also taken up sanitation drives in residential areas, public buildings, market places, hospitals and RO (Reverse Osmosis) plants, among others atthe NMDC DonimalaiTownship, and surrounding areas at Ballari, it added.PTI GDK SS

