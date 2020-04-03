COVID-19: Finance Ministry Releases over Rs 17,000 Cr to States to Enhance Their Financial Resources

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): The Ministry of Finance on Friday released a total of Rs 17,287.08 crore to different states to enhance their financial resources during COVID-19 crisis.This includes Rs 6,195.08 crore on account of 'revenue deficit grant' under 15th Finance Commission recommendations to 14 states.These states are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.Remaining Rs 11,092 crore is to all states as advance payment of Central share of first instalment of SDRMF. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)