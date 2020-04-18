COVID-19: Fresh Case Detected in HP's Una; District Tally Now 16

Dharamshala, Apr 18 (PTI) One person tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh's Una on Saturday, taking the total in the district to 16, Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar said.

Contact-tracing is underway and a complete curfew has been imposed in Kamali village of gram panchayat Ram Nagar under Gagret sub-division, Kuthera Karela, Sidh Chalehar, Ladoli and Katauhar Khurd panchayats of Amb sub-division and Chowki Manyar of Bangana sub-division, officials said.

Restrictions will not be relaxed in these area and people have been advised to stay home, they added.

Giving details of the steps being taken in Una district to fight coronavirus, Kumar said Raipur Jaswan panchayat of Amb sub-division has been sealed. All essential items would be supplied door to door, he added.

The DC said 79 samples were sent for testing at the Tanda Medical College, of which one was found positive and five need to be repeated. He added that people entering the district would be kept in quarantine centres for 14 days.

The district administration has also acquired a swab collection van.

"Doctors of Una district will now be able to collect samples of coronavirus suspects without Personal Protection Equipment kits (PPE) as the district has acquired a swab collection window mobile van. But they would have to wear masks and gloves," said Chief Medical Officer Dr Raman Kumar Sharma.

