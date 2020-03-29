COVID-19 : Goa Guv Urges Religious Institutions to Create Awareness

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): The Governor of Goa Satya Pal Malik on Sunday urged the leaders of religious and spiritual institutions to reach out to the people and create awareness about measures for containing the spread of the coronavirus. "I earnestly urge religious and spiritual institutions and their leaders to reach out to the people via social media and other online platforms and create awareness about hygiene practices, social distancing measures and various do's and don'ts for containing the spread of the coronavirus diseases," he said in his message."Religious leaders and spiritual Gurus have tremendous power to educate the people on COVID-19. They must appeal to the people to follow the government guidelines and directions with regard to COVID-19 in letter and spirit," he added.He also urged these institutions to run a community kitchen to feed the needy.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases in the country has climbed to 1024. (ANI)

